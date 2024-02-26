Hungary’s parliament voted to ratify Sweden’s bid to join Nato, bringing an end to more than 18 months of delays as the alliance seeks to expand in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban gathered on Monday 26 February and passed the resolution with 188 votes in favour and six against.

Unanimous support among all Nato members is required to admit new countries, and Hungary is the last of the alliance’s 31 members to give its backing since Turkey ratified the request last month.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called it “a historic day.”