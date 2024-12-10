Blinken issues warning on Islamic State capabilities in Syria

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned against Islamic State capabilities in Syria.

The speech came at an Anti-Corruption Champions Award Ceremony held at the Department of State on Monday, December 9th, 2024, after rebels overthrew president Bashar Al-Assad’s regime over the weekend.

In his speech, Mr Blinken stressed: "History shows how quickly moments of promise can descend into conflict and violence... ISIS will try to use this period to re-establish its capabilities".

The United States is “determined to not let that happen,” Mr Blinken added.