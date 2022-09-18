Taiwan: Powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off east coast

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Taiwan on Saturday (17 September).

The quake hit about 30 miles north of the coastal city of Taitung.

Footage shared online shows a room shaking amid the incident.

Tremors were also felt in Taiwan’s capital, Taipei.

Local media initially reported no injuries from the earthquake, the second in less than 24 hours after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked Taitung.

Taiwanese broadcasters have since said a low-rise two-story residential building collapsed and at least one train carriage was de-railed at a station on the east coast.

