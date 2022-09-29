Rachel Reeves says government must rethink tax-cutting plans for wealthy

Liz Truss’s government should rethink tax-cutting plans for the wealthiest in society, presented in last week’s mini-budget, Labour’s Rachel Reeves has said.

The shadow chancellor called upon the prime minister and the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to recall parliament and reverse their budget decisions to prevent markets and “ordinary families and pensioners” from “paying a big price.”

“The chancellor [announced] a series of unfunded tax cuts without a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility... some of the poorest in society will be paying the price for the tax cuts for the already super-wealthy,” Ms Reeves said.

