Tory MP defends abandoning plans to scrap 45p tax rate: ‘It’s not a U-turn’

Tory MP Lee Anderson has claimed the government has not made a U-turn on the decision to reverse a cut to the highest rate of income tax.

Mr Anderson made the comments as he spoke to reporters at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

“It’s not a U-turn, it’s a change of direction. That’s what it is, a change of policy,” he said.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, many colleagues here weren’t happy with that tax cut.”

