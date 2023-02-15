Moment woman attacks own lawyer in court whilst standing trial for decapitating lover

A woman accused of decapitating her lover attacked her own lawyer in court as her trial was taking place on Tuesday, 14 February.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is accused of decapitating her partner while having sex on meth.

As a judge said a delay of her trial was needed, Ms Schabusiness attacked Quinn Jolly of Green Bay, seemingly placing the blame on him.

Ms Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and sexual assault.

