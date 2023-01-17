Teachers strike: Education secretary 'can't guarantee' schools will remain open

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has said that she "can't guarantee" schools will remain open when teachers go on strike in February and March.

Nine out of ten members of the National Education Union have voted to walk out in seven days of action in a dispute over pay.

"We'll be working with headteachers to make sure as many schools are open for as many children as possible," the minister told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, 17 January.

