Two teenage boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ in Northern Ireland

Police in Northern Ireland confirmed that two 16-year-old boys have died after a "tragic drowning incident" at Lough Enagh on Monday, 29 August.

A local representative said that one of the teenagers had gotten into trouble while swimming, and after another boy tried to rescue him, they both were pulled under.

Mark Durkan said the incident has sent "shockwaves" throughout the local community, and support will have to be given to the boys who "watched the tragedy unfurl before their very eyes."

