Protests take place against Israel’s judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv

Watch as protests take place against Israel's proposed judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plans.

Protesters marched from Savidor train station to Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, expressing their disdain for the controversial changes in Israel's judicial system.

Netanyahu's government passed a law to limit judicial review of governmental and ministerial decisions.

The overhaul has been described by critics as a move that endangers democracy, though supporters dispute this.

Protests first began in January 2023 after Netanyahu's coalition first announced plans to change the judiciary.