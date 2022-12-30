Man with terminal cancer cleared of disease thanks to UK drug trial

A man told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free following a successful UK drug trial.

Robert Glynn, 51, from Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder in 2020 - one of only 1,000 people diagnosed with it each year.

“I feel very lucky as I had the cancer for two years and had no idea”, he told PA.

“When something like this happens you realise life is for living.”

