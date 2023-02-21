Rioters throw firework at police car amid street racing chaos

Rioters threw fireworks at police officers as street racing took place in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (18 February).

Multiple areas of the city were used for the races, where drivers made doughnuts with their vehicles and lit the pyrotechnics.

Chaos unfolded near Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard shortly before 10pm.

One officer was injured and several police cars were damaged, the Austin Police Department tweeted.

“People were here with professional cameras. It was planned,” witness Brian Hillsman told KXAN.

