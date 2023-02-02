Moment officer rescues his police dog from car before tornado strikes

CCTV footage shows a police officer braving a tornado to retrieve his dog from a car.

Joel Nitchman ran into the storm to save his K-9 partner, Roni, as the twister ripped through Deer Park, Texas.

He can be seen taking the dog to safety amid 165mph winds.

“Once I went around the car, all heck broke loose,” Mr Nitchman said, recalling the rescue.

“I could barely open his door. When I did - he’s a smart dog - he saw what was going on outside and was like ‘I’m not coming out.’”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.