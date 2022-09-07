Texas airport plunged into darkness due to power cut

An airport in Texas had a power cut on Wednesday, 7 September, causing flight delays and cancellations.

The outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s Barbara Jordan terminal was reported at around 5am.

Police shut down roadways to the airport to keep travellers from entering the terminal, as no flights were departing.

Power was eventually restored, roadways were opened and a ground stop which halted all flights was lifted, the airport confirmed on Twitter.

According to Austin Energy, the power cut was caused by “malfunctioning underground equipment.”

