Grandfather of Texas school shooter says he didn’t know teen was hiding guns in house

The grandfather of the Texas school shooter has said he had “no idea” the teenager was hiding guns in his house.

Salvador Ramos, 18, was named as the killer after shooting dead 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday (24 May).

Before carrying out the attack, he shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the head and stole the family’s car to drive to the school.

She is in serious condition but alive.

“I didn’t know he had weapons, if I’d have known, I would have reported him,” grandfather Rolando Reyes said.

