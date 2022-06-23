Sister of Uvalde victim begs Texas lawmakers to pass new gun control laws

The teenage sister of a Uvalde shooting victim has begged Texas lawmakers to pass gun control laws.

Jazmin Cazares broke down in tears, revealing she is “terrified” to return to school for her final year.

Wearing a shirt with her nine-year-old sister’s photo on, she said she wanted to honour those killed in the attack and challenged lawmakers to “honour them too by passing gun safety legislation”.

“I’m here begging for you guys to do something and to change something because the people who were supposed to keep her safe at school didn’t,” Cazares said.

