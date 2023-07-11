Elevated highway collapses in Bangkok, killing one and injuring 15 more

An elevated highway under construction in Bangkok, Thailand, collapsed onto the road below on Monday (10 July), killing at least one person and critically injuring several more.

The concrete structure over a junction in the Lat Krabang district suddenly gave way shortly after 6pm local time.

At least 15 people were injured in the horror accident, AP reports.

Officials said many of those injured were workers who were on top of the flyover bridge and the collapsed girder was part of a project to build elevated highways in the city.