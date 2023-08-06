Dashcam footage shows the moment hundreds of pieces of fruit tumbled from a lorry into oncoming cars in Thailand.

Rare Thai nipa palm fruits were about to be taken to a market after being harvested from a remote farm when the truck cargo bed snapped open in Chumphon province on 28 June.

The brown crop, which has a very limited supply due to growing in specific areas, rolled across the conrete under an oncoming car.

The truck carrying them slowed down but the fruit was already scattered on the ground.