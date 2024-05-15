Security guard who ‘hid in drain for four days’ rescued by police

A security guard allegedly trapped in a drain for four days was rescued by police in Thailand.

Yotsakorn Jannamsai, 44, was said to be collecting money owed to him by his friend when he was allegedly chased, near the Bang Pho Police Station in Bangkok.

To escape his pursuer, Yotsakorn claimed he crawled into a drainage pipe but found himself stuck in the sewer for four days.

He was rescued on Saturday 11 May, after a motorcycle rider who had parked nearby heard him calling for help.

Mr Jannamsai allegedly claimed that he was looking for his friend when a group of around 20 people attacked him and tried to force drugs on him.