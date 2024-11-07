Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway thanked The View presenters and Oprah Winfrey for Donald Trump’s election victory.

The Fox News contributor criticized the way Vice President Kamala Harris ran her campaign against President-elect Trump, during Wednesday’s election show coverage (6 November).

Conway described Harris as a “flawed candidate”, who “didn’t speak well”.

She said: “I would personally like to thank the women of The View tonight for having her on, and Oprah, we see you.

“People thought they were doing her a favour as they made her something she was not. It was the opposite with Trump.”