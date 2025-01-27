Thieves use explosives to blow up museum door and steal historical gold artefacts

Watch the moment thieves in the Netherlands used explosives to blow open a museum door and steal four priceless gold artefacts on loan from the National History Museum in Bucharest.

Among the ancient stolen items from Drents Museum in Assen were a rare gold Coțofenești helmet and three Dacian royal bracelets.

The heist unfolded around 3:45 am on Saturday 25 January, when police were alerted to an explosion. Investigations are still underway, though no arrests have been made so far.