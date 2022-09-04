Three arrested after climbers scale the 1,016ft Shard in London

Three people were arrested after climbers scaled London’s 1,016-foot skyscraper, the Shard, on Sunday, 4 September.

Footage posted to Twitter by TalkTV journalist Holly Keogh shows a climber near the top of the building in the early hours of the morning.

Metropolitan Police said their officers were called to the scene at around 05.38, with ambulance and fire brigade personnel also deployed.

According to the force, a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, with two others arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.