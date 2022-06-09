Three dead and one critically wounded in Maryland mass shooting

A shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland has killed three victims and injured one.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the active shooter, and located the suspect in the area of Maplesville Road.

Gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and the state Trooper, both of whom were injured and transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Multiple Federal Agencies, including the FBI and ATF, have responded to assist in the investigation into the incident.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletter