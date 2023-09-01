Grant Shapps’ most popular TikToks - from American Psycho to posing for album covers

Grant Shapps has been appointed as defence secretary in Rishi Sunak’s mini reshuffle.

He replaces Ben Wallace, who said he is standing down to “invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities”.

The appointment of Mr Shapps came as a surprise to many, but he has served in a wide variety of posts throughout his political career.

More recently, though, it’s his TikTok posts that have caught the eye of many.

Despite the UK government banning the use of the app on work devices, Shapps continues to upload videos on his personal phone.

From American Psycho and Wolf of Wall Street references, to taking part in viral social media trends, take a look at the bizarre and kooky clips he has shared.