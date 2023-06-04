TikTok prankster Mizzy was thrown off TalkTV on Saturday by the furious presenter after he was accused of “threatening” a female guest.

Mizzy, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, appeared on Andre Walker’s show on June 3 alongside political commentator Reem Ibrahim.

The incident was seemingly caused when Ms Ibrahim asked the 18-year-old if his antics have encouraged the kinds of behaviour that could lead to people getting injured.

O’Garro did not respond, and instead just stared at her in what Mr Walker said was a “threatening” way.

Walker interrupted, wagging his finger and telling Mizzy: “You stare at another guest again and I’m going to personally remove you. I’m not taking the mick.”

Mizzy told Ms Ibrahim: “You know I respect you but I’m done here.”

The teenager then got up from his seat and left the studio.

A furious Walker said: “We never should have had him on the show, I didn’t even want him here.

“I think the guy’s a complete and total fool and the fact that I attempted to have a sensible interview with an interview like that is disgusting.”

“Get him out of here, get rid of him for Christ’s sake,” an infuriated Walker shouts while throwing a piece of paper.