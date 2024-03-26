TikToker says she was hit by stranger in New York City, echoing multiple reports

A TikTok user sporting a black eye said she had been hit by a stranger in New York City, echoing multiple other reports posted on the platform.

Jill Burke said she was on her way to work at around 10am when a man looked at her and pointed two fingers at her in a gun symbol before hitting her with a plastic bag “filled with God knows what” into her face.

It comes as several women have reported similar stories of getting punched in the face by an unidentified man.