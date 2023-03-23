Tiananmen Square massacre content available on TikTok, app’s CEO tells Congress

TikTik CEO Shou Chew has denied allegations that the Chinese Communist Party has the ability to censor content on the app.

Mr Chew insisted TikTok is a place for “freedom of expression” and noted that footage of Tiananmen Square protests could be found among the app’s short-form content.

“That kind of content is available on our platform, you can go and search it,” he said.

In response, Republican representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers reminded Mr Chew that making “false or misleading statements to Congress is a federal crime.”

