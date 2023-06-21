A number of vessels have been tracked appearing to search for the missing Titanic tourist submersible.

Five people are onboard the Titan submarine, which went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday 18 June.

It’s estimated that the passengers have just 24 hours of oxygen supply left.

“More vessels are joining the search for the submersible near the Titanic wreck. The Atalante and the Maria S.Merian are headed towards the area,” the Twitter account @MarineTraffic wrote, sharing footage of the tracked vessels close to the area.