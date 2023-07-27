This adorable video shows the moment a toddler walks down a train aisle to greet every passenger personally.

Isaac Drisch, three, was travelling with his parents Vincent, 33, and Alice, 29, when they captured the sweet moment on camera.

The video shows Isaac, who has Down Syndrome, walking down the aisle and intensely greeting the passengers one by one.

Isaac loves trains and has been travelling with his parents since he was born. His dad Vincent, from Lyon in France said: “His passion is to meet others, so we are not surprised that he does it so intensely.”