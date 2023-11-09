CCTV shows Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black hit in Soho bar spat

Footage of Tom Daley’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, being assaulted by a BBC presenter in a Soho bar has been released.

CCTV shows the moment Mr Black was hit to the back of the head by social media influencer Teddy Edwardes when a late-night dispute at the Freedom bar in August 2022 turned violent.

The Oscar award-winning screenwriter, 49, was on trial himself in London on Wednesday 8 November, after he was accused of “aggressively” twisting Ms Edwardes’s arm and spilling her drink.

The assault allegation was thrown out after the judge found “inconsistency and weaknesses” in the case against Mr Black.