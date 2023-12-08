Tom Pursglove was mocked for claiming there is a “unity of purpose in parliament” on the Rwanda treaty.

The new immigration minister was speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today when he made the comments (8 December).

“I think there is a unity of purpose on the Conservative benches in parliament that we need to address this issue. The Prime Minister is showing a lot of leadership on this,” the MP told Amol Rajan.

“I’m genuinely interested in whether or not you’re being sarcastic. Did you just say that there’s a unity of purpose in parliament?” the host quipped back.