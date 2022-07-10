Tom Tugendhat says naughtiest thing he’s ever done is ‘invade a country’

Tom Tugendhat said the naughtiest thing he's ever done is "invade a country" while offering the Conservative party a “fresh start”.

The chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee made an appearance on Sophy Ridge on Sunday after launching his bid to become the next party leader and prime minister.

After denying he would offer Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet, Sophy asks Tugendhat: "What’s the naughtiest you’ve ever done?"

The Tory backbencher replies: "I invaded a country once."

Mr Tugendhat became the first candidate in the leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.