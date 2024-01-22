Watch: Tommy Robinson arrives at court after arrest at antisemitism march in London

Tommy Robinson arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday (22 January) accused of allegedly refusing to leave a march against antisemitism.

The far-right figure, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, was filmed outside court ahead of a hearing over whether he failed to comply with a police order.

The English Defence League founder was arrested and pepper sprayed by police near the Royal Courts of Justice at the march in central London on 26 November, last year.

Organisers had said he would not be welcome at the event, which saw tens of thousands of demonstrators flock to the capital, but Robinson said he was attending as a journalist.