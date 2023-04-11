Tony Blair: British-Irish element of Good Friday Agreement has been neglected

Sir Tony Blair has said that he believes the British-Irish element of the Good Friday Agreement has been neglected.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme to mark the 25th anniversary of the peace deal he signed, the former prime minister reflected on how, at the time, Britain and Ireland were "working closely as two countries inside Europe."

"If you've got difficulties around the border... activating that British-Irish relationship in the intergovernmental council is important... It's difficult to do that at the moment."

The comments came as the DUP refuses to return to power-sharing over a Brexit trade row.

