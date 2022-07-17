Boris, Putin and 'socialism': Five key moments from second Tory candidate debate

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, and Liz Truss underwent another round of questions in their bid to become the next prime minister and Tory party leader.

During the July 17 debates, the remaining candidates denied the possibility of giving Boris Johnson a ministerial position within their cabinet.

The five remaining candidates were asked if they would sit down with Vladimir Putin at the G20 during the latest round of ITV debates.

While explaining how he plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, Rishi Sunak scolded Liz Truss’ “something-for-nothing” economics.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.