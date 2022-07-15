Tory leadership debate: Candidates explain how they would deliver a green economy

Tory MPs vying to become the next prime minister and leader of the Conservative party were pressed on their policies to deliver a green economy during the first leadership debate on Friday (15 July).

While Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt stressed the need to hit interim net zero targets, former chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the government mustn’t be too quick otherwise people would worry about high bills.

The candidates will go head to head in a second leadership debate on Sunday (17 July), which will be broadcast at 7pm on ITV.

