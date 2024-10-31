Rachel Reeves appears to say Kemi Badneoch already Tory leader

Rachel Reeves joked that the Tories were worried about their future under Kemi Badenoch as the Conservative Party's leadership contest draws to a close.

During the Budget announcement, the chancellor said:

"Our Plan to Make Work Pay will also protect working people. I know the party opposite are deeply interested in our plans here.

"Having seen their colleagues repeatedly dismissed at short notice, I know they are now worried about their future under the Rt Hon Member for North West Essex," she added, referring to Ms Badenoch's constituency.

Either Ms Badenoch or Robert Jenrick will be the next Tory leader.