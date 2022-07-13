Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the Conservative Party leadership contest after failing to secure enough votes in the first ballot.

Support from a minimum of 30 MPs was required for any contender to reach the next stage, with Mr Hunt only receiving 18 votes, while Mr Zahawi won 25.

The other six candidates have made it through to the next round.

Rishi Sunak secured 88 votes and behind him was Penny Mordaunt with 67, Liz Truss with 50, Tom Tugendhat with 37, Kemi Badenoch with 40 and Suella Braverman with 32.

