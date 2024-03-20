Tory MP tells fellow members to ‘shut up and put up’ over party leadership

Jonathan Gullis says the Conservatives will be “kicked out hard” if his fellow Tories even entertain the idea of a leadership contest.

Mr Gullis said his colleagues should “shut up, and put up” before it gets worse for their party, during an interview with Sky News on Tuesday (19 March).

Rishi Sunak has ruled out a May general election, but Jeremy Hunt hinted at an October election yesterday as he was questioned on the government’s spending plans.

The Tories are facing dismal polling results, with some pollers claiming they would rather have Boris Johnson or Nigel Farage as a leader.