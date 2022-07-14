Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss says she “completely agrees” with the controversial Rwanda deportation policy.

Speaking on Thursday (14 July), the foreign secretary also said it is “vitally important” to reform the government to allow more defence spending and ensure Russia is “defeated in Ukraine”.

“I completely agree with the Rwanda policy,” Ms Truss said.

“I worked very closely with Priti Patel on it and we need to have further reforms in the United Kingdom to make sure that we can really stop illegal immigration.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.