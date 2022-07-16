When and where can I watch the next Tory leadership debate?

Five candidates remain in the contest to be leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, and Liz Truss are all vying for the top spot.

The candidates are going head to head in a series of debates, the first of which took place on Channel 4 on Friday (15 July).

Two more debates are scheduled, one on ITV on Sunday (17 July) at 7pm and one on Sky News on Tuesday (19 July) at 8pm.

