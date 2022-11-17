Moment Tory politician storms out of Welsh parliament after row

A member of the Welsh parliament stormed out of the Senedd after a row broke out during health questions in the chamber.

This video shows the chaotic scene as Gareth Davies was told to leave by presiding officer Elin Jones.

Mr Davies lost his temper when Labour health minister Eluned Morgan deflected his question.

“I will leave and it’s an affront to democracy,” the Vale of Clwyd Member of the Senedd said as he left.

Since the outburst on Wednesday (17 November) the MS has since apologised to both Ms Jones and Ms Morgan.

