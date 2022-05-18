Toy penguin helps look after chicks named in honour of Platinum Jubilee

A group of Humbolt penguin chicks at ZSL London Zoo have a rather unlikely caregiver looking after them - a toy version of themselves.

The chicks were given names paying tribute to famous people and events from the last 70 years - Hillary, Apollo, Bobby, Bernie, and Mac - to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The toy penguin is being used to help with their care while the penguins are being hand-reared as their parents are unable to look after them.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.