Train derails on Nebraska tracks prompting emergency operation

Cleanup operations are underway in Nebraska after a train derailed off the tracks.

The coal train came off the tracks just before 2am on Tuesday, 21 February, leading to an emergency operation.

This video shows the scene as several derailed train cars lay strewn along the railway.

Union Pacific Railroad said no one was injured when approximately cars became derailed.

It happened just hours before US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg called for improvements to rail safety following the Ohio train derailment.

Sign up for our newsletters.