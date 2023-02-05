Flames rage from huge fire after train derailment in Ohio

Jump to content

Ohio: Flames rage from huge fire after 50-car train derailment

A train derailment sparked a large fire in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below.

Rail operator Norfolk Southern said around 50 cars derailed in East Palestine as a train was carrying a variety of freight from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania.

There was no immediate information about what caused the derailment and no injuries were reported, but the fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in the village.

