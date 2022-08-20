Travel chaos continues as rail workers go on strike

Train passengers can expect further travel chaos today as tens of thousands of rail workers go on strike.

It comes after a walkout by London Underground workers and some bus drivers caused disruptions in the capital on Friday.

In recent months, several strikes have taken place as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite stage walkouts as part of a dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions.

