Travel chaos expected as tube and rail workers strike

Major travel disruption is expected as tube and rail workers are set to strike on Wednesday, 15 March.

Londoners can expect the tube network to be impacted by the industrial action through to Thursday morning.

The travel chaos is expected to continue into the week as RMT members at 14 train companies across the UK go on strike on Thursday and Saturday.

Further train strikes are set to take place on 30 March 30 and 1 April.

