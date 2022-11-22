Passengers and crew pin man who tried to ‘storm cockpit’ to the floor

Passengers and crew on a LOT Polish Airlines flight leapt to action to pin a man to the floor after he “stormed the cockpit.”

This video shows the scene on the US-bound flight after they detained him, and the moment officers boarded to make the arrest on Friday, 19 November.

Witnesses say the passenger ran to the cockpit to bang on the door demanding entry and became aggressive when he was refused.

JT Genter shared this video on Twitter, where he said “Crew acted quickly to tackle him and announced a serious security incident.”

