A former neighbour of Nikolas Cruz, took the stand during his trial on Wednesday, 24 August, describing how the Parkland school shooter was always regarded "not right" as a young boy.

Cruz is in court for on trial for the murder of 17 people — 14 students and three teachers — and the attempted murder of 17 more in 2018.

Steven Schusler rented a guest house from the Cruz family’s neighbour. He described an incident in which he saw Cruz run with an airsoft gun, firing at rocks.

"Something [was] just not right,” Mr Schusler said.

