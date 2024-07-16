Former sniper Rep. Cory Mills raises questions about Trump assassination attempt

Former sniper Rep. Cory Mills raised questions about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump as he called for a thorough investigation.

Mills spoke to CNN following the rally shooting in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13 July).

“The amount of negligence, the amount of mistakes that were made here, I have a very difficult time not leaning myself towards this was intentional as opposed to fecklessness,” Mills told CNN anchor Kate Bolduan on Tuesday (16 July).

Appearing shocked, the CNN host pressed Mills further, to which he replied: “I sit here and scratch my head. You don’t want to be the conspiracist. That’s the issue. You walk this fine balance, but you look at it and think ‘How could this have gone so wrong?’.”