Voters reveal what they hope to see in Biden and Trump debate

US viewers have revealed what they hope to see from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first head-to-head debate of the 2024 election cycle.

The pair will face each other on Thursday, 27 June, on stage in Atlanta, Georgia, at 9pm ET in a live broadcast from CNN's studios.

Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will serve as moderators.

Though it is the first of this election cycle, the pair have debated each other before as 2024 is essentially a rematch of the 2020 contest.